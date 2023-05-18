Home » Cylinder attack in Buriticá mine left two dead
On the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 17, there was a cylinder attack at the mine of the Zijin Continental Gold company, in Buriticá, Antioquia, the device left two dead and 14 injured.

According to information, this terrorist act occurred at level 1,170 of the mine, where workers and police officers of the National Police were.

“We received the information that a cylinder loaded with explosives exploded in the Continental tunnels in Higabra, leaving two people dead, whose identities we are about to establish, and approximately 14 people injured,” said Luis Fernando Cano Cardona, Secretary of Government. from Buriticá.

A guard who worked for the Atempi security company and a Zijin brand contractor are the two fatalities. Likewise, the other 14 wounded were transferred to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Santa Fe de Antoquia,

So far, the health status of these injured people is unknown, except for 4 uniformed officers who have already been discharged.

