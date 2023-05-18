Free medical brigades were executed in Alausí

HEALTH .-

With the objective of caring for the health of the people of Alausia, the Nizag Ltda. Savings and Credit Cooperative together with the “Omar Mosquera Foundation” and the “Los Andes” Drivers Union organized the free medical brigade.

Free medical brigades are held in the Alausí canton.

For 12 years the “Omar Mosquera” Foundation has been working with voluntary companies to provide free health care in various cantons, parishes and communities in the province of Chimborazo.

From Monday, May 15 to Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the free medical brigade was carried out in the Alausí canton so that all citizens have access to medical check-ups. “We have volunteer health professionals both from the country and from other countries such as the United States, Germany, among others, who are dedicated to providing free medical services to those most in need, especially the indigenous sector,” said Omar Mosquera.

The campaign was developed in conjunction with the Nizag Ltda. Savings and Credit Cooperative with the aim of helping the town, parishes and communities of Alausí, “We have decided to help all our brothers from Alausí, especially the victims of the landslide, we are offering care in general medicine, dentistry, pediatrics, gynecology, among others,” said Francisco Tapay, manager. In addition, he invited to be part of the cooperative society since it offers good financial services, especially for those who wish to undertake.