Tuti Del Prete was present at La Visera in Cipolletti’s victory against Sansinena

With the 3-0 victory against Sansinena already consummated, the flashes of the Cipolletti fans They moved to the rostrum. No one wanted to miss the chance to take a picture with Gustavo Del Pretewho went to see the club of his loves on his days off in the city.

Tuti is in full recess after cougars of mexico failed to qualify for the League playoffs and, on his vacation at Cipo, he took advantage of the possibility of go to La Visera de Cemento as a spectator.

The striker brought luck and Albinegro thrashed 3-0 to end the streak of 6 games without victories for Federal A. “The triple G, won, liked and thrashed”, The player wrote on his social networks along with a photo from the stands.

Del Prete took a few minutes to speak with “Black river” about his present in Mexico and his relationship with Cipolletti. «I came for a few days to be with family and friends. I wanted to come see Cipo, it is very nice to be here, it brings back many memories»he expressed.

(Photo: Florence Salto)

With the Turco Mohamed as a coach, Pumas finished in 14th place in the Mexican League and by one point they did not enter the playoffs to seek a ticket to the quarterfinals.

“It didn’t go well for us this year, but you have to think about what’s coming and put him to improve. We know the Turk in Argentina, he is a great technician And we already know how it works,” he analyzed.

El Tuti never lost his connection with Cipolletti and was always a faithful ambassador for Albinegro. «I see all Cipo’s matches, I am always supporting and wishing him the best. Luckily the team raised and added the three points », he highlighted.



