Is titled “The frail patient, between biological age and comorbidity” the scheduled meeting Friday 14th e Saturday 15th April at the conference hall Plaza Hotel a Vasto Marina.

The scientific direction is by dr Mariella De Laurentiisdirector of the Geriatrics Unit of the ‘San Pio da Pietrelcina’ Hospital in Vasto.

The list of qualified and extensive doctors and experts who will report, with comparisons and debates on highly topical issues in the health sector.