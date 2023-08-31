Home » BADINA Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Micro-Movie: ‘Trace and Rebirth’
BADINA Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Release of Trailer for New Micro-Movie

On the occasion of their 25th anniversary, renowned dress brand BADINA has released the trailer for their upcoming micro-movie, “Trace and Rebirth.” The film features four contemporary women from diverse fields, each sharing their personal growth stories and showcasing their newfound strength.

“Trace and Rebirth” aims to delve into the growth experiences and emotional journeys of modern women, highlighting the dialogue between light and shadow throughout their “25” years and emphasizing their personal transformation.

The micro-film is divided into four units, each centered around an influential woman in her respective field. In the first unit, literary creator Fang Yimei discusses how words have played a significant role in her quest for self-discovery. She explores the idea of remaining true to oneself and finding a new purpose in literature.

In the second unit, ceramic artist Chen Chao showcases her journey of transformation through the reshaping of clay. Her work symbolizes the process of “regaining” beauty and finding inner strength through art.

Illustrator Wu Yu takes center stage in the third unit, painting dreams into reality with her brushes. Through her use of color, she embraces the “blossoming” of life and encapsulates the beauty of self-expression.

In the final unit, ballet dancer Mao Xiaohan utilizes dance as a means of expressing her soul. She embodies the essence of dreams and holds onto her youthful spirit through captivating performances.

On the brand’s special milestone, BADINA’s spokesperson, Guan Xiaotong, extended her heartfelt birthday wishes. She expressed her admiration for the journey of life, acknowledging its winding and treacherous paths. However, she believes that even in the harshest circumstances, one can still find beauty, just like roses blooming in the wind.

The highly anticipated BADINA micro-movie, “Looking for New Life,” is set to launch in September. Audiences are eagerly awaiting the release, eager to witness the captivating stories of these remarkable women. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to be inspired by their incredible journeys of self-discovery and personal growth.

