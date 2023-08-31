The Rise of Game Player Spending: Mobile Gaming Takes the Lead with $108 Billion in 2023

According to data from Data.ai and IDC, game player spending is projected to reach an estimated US$191 billion by 2023. Of this spending, mobile games are expected to account for a significant portion, with an estimated spending of US$108 billion, representing 55% of total game player spending.

The report also reveals that game console gamers are forecasted to spend $43 billion this year, while PC gamers are expected to spend $40 billion. Additionally, portable game consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch Lite and Valve’s Steam Deck, are expected to generate around US$3 billion in player spending.

One standout finding in the report is the rapid growth of the cloud gaming industry. IDC estimates that player spending in this sector will reach US$3.8 billion by 2023, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 50%. Moreover, the number of global monthly active users in the cloud gaming industry is projected to surpass 60 million.

In terms of handheld gaming devices, the first quarter of 2023 saw impressive sales numbers for both the Nintendo Switch Lite and Valve’s Steam Deck. Sales of the Nintendo Switch Lite game consoles exceeded 21 million units, while Valve’s Steam Deck game console approached 2 million units.

Furthermore, a separate research study examined gaming-related expenditures over the past decade and ranked countries based on their spending. The top five countries were the United States, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Korea. Interestingly, the study found that the gaming industry attracted a significantly larger audience than the movie industry across all age groups.

These insights shed light on the current and future state of the gaming industry, highlighting the rise of mobile and cloud gaming as major drivers of player spending. With the continued growth of the industry, the gaming sector is poised to become even more influential and lucrative in the years to come.

Source: [Data.ai and IDC]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

