BAIT Collaborates with “Saint Seiya” for Nostalgic Anime Collection

California brand BAIT has once again surprised fans with its latest collaboration. Known for its unexpected partnerships, BAIT has now joined forces with the iconic Japanese anime “Saint Seiya”. This new joint project features characters such as Seiya, Purple Dragon, Shun, Hyoga, Athena, Magic Bell, and many others, all transformed into T-shirt designs that will surely bring back nostalgic memories.

“Saint Seiya” was originally created by manga artist Masami Kurumada in 1985. Since then, it has gained a massive following and is considered a classic in Japanese animation. The franchise has also spawned a sequel, titled “Saint Seiya NEXT DIMENSION: The Myth of Pluto”, which has been serialized since 2006. This collaborative project with BAIT brings together the main characters and their symbolic constellations in unique and diverse designs.

With a wide range of color choices, these T-shirts are a must-have for anime fans and enthusiasts alike. Whether you are a die-hard “Saint Seiya” fan or simply appreciate the artistry behind this collaboration, these limited-edition shirts are now available for purchase on the BAIT official website and in stores worldwide.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of anime history. Grab your favorite “Saint Seiya” character T-shirt and show off your love for this beloved series. Hurry, as these exclusive designs are sure to sell out quickly.

