Balenciaga Unveils 52nd Season of Haute Couture Collection

Paris, France – Balenciaga, the renowned fashion house, recently showcased its highly anticipated 52nd season of Haute Couture series. Under the creative direction of Demna, this collection marks the third Haute Couture series presented by the brand. Held at the salon space on No. 10 Avenue George V in Paris, the show paid tribute to the relentless pursuit of perfection.

The collection opened with a stunning black velvet dress adorned with pearls. This design was an adaptation of an original creation by the brand’s founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga. The dress was flawlessly showcased by Danielle Slavik, one of Balenciaga’s favorite models from 1964 to 1968.

As the show progressed, Demna’s distinct and subversive style began to emerge. The collection seamlessly blended modern elements with the fashion house’s traditional aesthetics. Structured necklines, strong shoulder designs, and sculptural tailoring were prominent throughout. Additionally, the collection showcased the clever use of trompe l’œil on basic fabrics. For instance, the materials used in men’s suits appeared to be Prince of Wales check or pinstriped wool, but they were actually made of Japanese denim. Antique looms were utilized to create the illusion of fur on padded coats. Houndstooth, snake print, and intricate buttons and lapels added depth and realism to the collection.

Noteworthy within the collection were the exceptional three-dimensional structures. Wool coats, cotton trench coats, and cashmere scarves boasted custom reinforcements, including a knitted adhesive that took two full days to manually shape. These pieces created the illusion of movement, even when the wearer remained still.

The show concluded with a selection of evening dresses that showcased advanced technical craftsmanship. Taffeta textures combined with flexible spiral tassels to create a graceful silhouette. One long dress alone required 900 hours of meticulous handwork, while 3D printing, Swiss guipure lace, braided mail chains, and sequins adorned other garments. These intricate details showcased the craftsmen’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

An unmissable highlight of the show was the galvanized resin armor skirt, which garnered significant attention. Designed using CAD technology, the skirt was 3D printed and polished in chrome, boasting a sleek black jewel box-like finish on the inside. This fusion of traditional culture and avant-garde technology exemplified Balenciaga’s ability to bring new inspiration to the clothing industry.

Balenciaga’s 52nd season of Haute Couture series captivated audiences with its homage to perfection and the brand’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries. As Demna continues to innovate and redefine fashion, Balenciaga remains at the forefront of the industry, setting new standards for Haute Couture.

