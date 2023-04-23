Bank of Beijing has been walking side by side for 12 years and continues to strategically support the successful holding of the Beijing International Film Festival.

On April 22, under the guidance of the National Film Bureau, the 13th Beijing International Film Festival sponsored by China Central Radio and Television and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government grandly opened at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center. Bank of Beijing has been deeply involved in the construction of the national cultural center, and has worked hand in hand with the Beijing International Film Festival for more than ten years. This year, it is the third year as the only officially designated financial institution partner, and appeared at the opening ceremony of this film festival.

Shen Haixiong, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, director of China Central Radio and Television, chairman of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival Organizing Committee, Li Yi, secretary of the party group, vice chairman, and secretary of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and secretary of the party group, deputy secretary of the Chinese Writers Association Zhang Hongsen, Chairman and Secretary of the Secretariat; Liu Siyang, Secretary of the Party Group, Vice-Chairman and Secretary of the Secretariat of the China Journalists Association; Party Secretary, President, World Theater Federation Chairman Wang Ning and other leaders attended the opening ceremony. Shen Haixiong delivered a speech and announced the opening of the film festival, and Mo Gaoyi delivered a speech. Huo Xuewen, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Bank of Beijing, was invited to attend.

Jin Ying often joins hands

Over the past 12 years, Bank of Beijing and Beijing International Film Festival have worked together and grown together, and have realized the shaping of their own characteristic financial brand in the increasingly close strategic cooperation. As the “vanguard” of cultural and financial innovation, Bank of Beijing has always fulfilled its responsibilities as a financial institution in the capital, and used financial power to help companies tell the “Chinese story” and spread the “Chinese voice”. During this film festival, Bank of Beijing will release a blockbuster film and television financial plan at the “Beijing International Film Festival Beijing Market Opening Ceremony-Movie Night” co-hosted to accumulate energy for the accelerated development of film and television enterprises; participate in the “China Film Investment and Financing Summit” “And will jointly release the “China Film Investment and Financing Development Report (2022)” to help the integration of film and financial innovation.

financial aid culture

Since Bank of Beijing started its cultural finance journey from the film industry in 2006, it has insisted on continuous innovation, established a cultural and creative sub-branch, and focused on supporting the development of cultural enterprises in the capital; innovatively created “creative loans”, “cultural IP links”, “film and television loans” and “cultural talents” Loan, “Film +” copyright pledge loan and other financial products, serving the development of the film industry with high quality. At the beginning of this year, Bank of Beijing actively participated in the “Beijing New Year’s Movie Watching and Benefiting the People” to stimulate the vitality of movie consumption; it provided financial support for the production and distribution of high-quality movies such as “Man Jianghong”, “Bear Infested·Stay with Me “Bear Core”” and “No Name” , to support the supply of high-quality content. Up to now, Bank of Beijing has issued more than 27.5 billion yuan in loans to more than a thousand film companies. It has grown up with many high-quality film companies such as Bona Film Industry and Lianrui Film Industry. It has always been a sincere partner of film companies and filmmakers. .

Enjoy digital currency benefits

In order to implement the requirements of the “Beijing Digital Economy Promotion Regulations” and serve the pilot work of Beijing’s digital renminbi, Bank of Beijing will carry out the “Jingcai Film Festival Enjoy Digital Currency Benefits” activity at the Capital Langyuan Station during this film festival. Customers who participate in the event on-site will have the opportunity to win prizes such as digital RMB unlimited consumption red envelopes and Bank of Beijing movie-themed limited digital RMB avatar pendants. In addition, Bank of Beijing also set up professional exhibition areas and public exhibition areas on the spot to promote and display “full life cycle” financial services, and strive to create a “bank with you for life”.

In the future, Bank of Beijing will continue to focus on the film industry and film talents, and provide stronger financial support for serving the cultural industry and telling Chinese stories well.