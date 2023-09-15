Barbie Doll Tribute to Celia Cruz Sells Out in Minutes

Tribute Barbie Doll Inspired by Celia Cruz Sells Out Within Minutes

In a remarkable feat, the Barbie doll dedicated to legendary Cuban singer Celia Cruz, manufactured by American company Mattel, was completely sold out within five or six minutes of its release on Tuesday. Priced at $35, customers expressed their disappointment on the official Mattel store website, unable to procure the highly sought-after toy.

As early as 2021, Mattel had announced its intention to include Celia Cruz in its prestigious “Inspiring Women” collection. This collection features influential women from various fields such as sports, science, and business. The release date of the Celia Cruz doll was strategically chosen to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States, which takes place in September.

Mattel highlighted Celia Cruz as an artist who excelled in multiple genres of Afro-Caribbean music. She was hailed as the most prominent ambassador of Hispanic culture. In a show of support, the United States Embassy in Havana praised Mattel for commemorating the legendary singer. They also recognized Cruz’s ongoing influence as an inspiration for aspiring musicians and highlighted the Celia Cruz Foundation’s commitment to providing scholarships for young Latino students.

This year, several events and exhibitions have been organized worldwide to honor Celia Cruz’s legacy as 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of her passing. In an unprecedented move, the authorities in the United States have decided to feature Cruz as the first Afro-Latina woman on a commemorative 25 cent coin, scheduled for release in 2024.

To further preserve her memory, the Woodlawn Cemetery in The Bronx, New York City, where Cruz’s remains rest, opened her mausoleum for fans to pay their respects on July 16, the day the artist passed away. Additionally, an exhibition displaying personal items such as wigs, dresses, and documents belonging to Celia Cruz was launched in Little Havana, Miami.

In a surprising collaboration, Cuban musician Yotuel Romero, known for co-authoring the song “Homeland and Life,” which became a rallying cry during the July 11, 2021 protests in Cuba, announced the release of a new version featuring an artificial intelligence recreation of Cruz’s voice. This technological marvel will ensure that Celia Cruz’s extraordinary talent continues to captivate audiences.

However, controversy arose when the Katapulk company utilized Cruz’s voice and image in a promotional video announcing the importation of vehicles to Cuba. Cuban-American businessman Hugo Cancio owns Katapulk. The video garnered attention on social media, leading to journalist Norges Rodríguez reporting its removal by the company. In response, Celia Cruz’s heirs denounced the promotion, threatening legal action as they believe Cruz would never have supported any activity promoting commercial relations with the Cuban dictatorship.

As the buzz surrounding the legendary singer and her enduring legacy continues to captivate the world, fans are eagerly awaiting the next opportunity to acquire the iconic Celia Cruz Barbie doll. The overwhelming demand for the doll speaks volumes about Celia Cruz’s timeless influence as the Queen of Salsa.

