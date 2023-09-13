Barbie Introduces Long-Awaited Celia Cruz Doll in Inspiring Women Series

The long-awaited Barbie doll inspired by the iconic salsa singer Celia Cruz is finally hitting the shelves today, much to the delight of her devoted fans. After two years of anticipation, Mattel, the renowned toy company, announced the release of the doll in 2021 and unveiled a photo, igniting excitement among admirers of Celia Cruz.

This special edition Barbie doll is being launched as a precursor to Hispanic Heritage Month 2023, which commences on September 15. As part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, it aims to pay tribute to exceptional heroines of their time who dared to challenge norms and paved the way for future generations of girls to dream big. Mattel describes these inspirational women as “brave” and states that they have taken risks to bring about significant change.

The Celia Cruz Barbie, retailing for $35, captures the essence of the young “queen of salsa” herself. Dressed in a striking Cuban rumbera ensemble, the doll wears a tight red lace dress with ruffles at the bottom and on the sleeves. Completing the look is a signature high bun blonde wig, a long necklace and earrings, and iconic gold shoes that Celia Cruz was renowned for.

This release marks the realization of a dream for many, as it has been two decades since the passing of the “Guarachera of Cuba” on July 16, 2003. Even after her death, Celia Cruz’s impact on the music world remains unparalleled. With a career spanning six decades and 75 recorded albums, she earned numerous accolades including multiple platinum and gold records, three Grammy Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards, the Presidential Medal of Arts, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Celia Cruz had an unwavering connection with her devoted audience, inspiring them to dance to the beat of her powerhouse voice and uniting them with her famous catchphrase: Sugar!! Mattel recognizes Celia Cruz as a “dazzling performer” who commanded stages with her energetic presence and unique style. Despite the dominance of male figures in the salsa genre, Celia faced the challenge head-on and showed exceptional grace, sustaining her status as the reigning queen of salsa.

In addition to her musical achievements, Celia Cruz’s genuine warmth, boundless enthusiasm, and relentless humanitarianism made her an icon and a symbol of Hispanic culture worldwide. With her magnetic personality, she became the most successful and revered performer in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark on generations to come.

Mattel’s collection of inspiring women has already featured dolls portraying eminent personalities such as Chinese film actress Anna May Wong, the first African American and Native American female aviator Bessie “Queen Bess” Coleman, poet Maya Angelou, former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, singer Ella Fitzgerald, and Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, among others. This expansion of the collection reaffirms the company’s commitment to celebrating diverse cultural icons and their profound impact on society.

Further honoring Celia Cruz, next year will see her image featured on a 25-cent coin, accompanied by her unforgettable catchphrase: Sugar! Additionally, the “Forever Stamps” series released in 2011 immortalized Celia Cruz alongside other luminaries such as Selena, Carmen Miranda, Tito Puente, and Carlos Gardel. Now, with the introduction of the Celia Cruz Barbie, Mattel ensures that her legacy continues to thrive, inspiring generations of young girls to dream big and embrace their unique talents and heritage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

