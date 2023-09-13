Wife of Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Released from Prison After Serving Two Years on Drug Trafficking Charges

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of infamous drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, has been released from federal prison after serving nearly two years on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to a prison official. Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of supervised release in November 2021, for her involvement in her husband’s drug trafficking empire. She pleaded guilty to the charges in June that year and received credit for time already served.

“We can confirm that Emma Coronel Aispuro was released from Federal Bureau of Prisons custody today, September 13, 2023,” said spokesperson Randilee Giamusso. The agency, however, declined to provide further information regarding her release for privacy and security reasons.

During her sentencing hearing, Coronel expressed deep remorse for her involvement with Guzmán and the Sinaloa Cartel, as well as the potential harm caused to the citizens of the United States. She took full responsibility for her actions and pleaded with the judge to consider her twin daughters, who would now grow up without their parents.

Prosecutors had initially sought a 48-month prison sentence, nine months below the minimum sentencing guidelines, along with five years of supervised release and the forfeiture of $1.5 million. They recognized Coronel’s limited role in the conspiracy and the fact that Guzmán had quickly absolved her of responsibility after her arrest, saving the government time and resources in preparation for the trial. Additionally, Coronel had no prior criminal record. However, the judge opted for a sentence below the recommendation, taking into consideration Coronel’s young age when she met and married Guzmán.

Addressing Coronel at the end of the hearing, the judge wished her luck and expressed hope that she would raise her twin girls in a different environment from what she had experienced so far.

Emma Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in February and had been detained pending trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

