Julian Andres Santa

From today until next Sunday, February 19, the National Interleague Championship will be held in Pereira with the qualifying zone of the Under-15 category, where the Risaralda team will be the host and will seek to enforce the house by obtaining their pass to the next round. The rivals will be Boyacá, Sucre, Cundinamarca, Nariño and Valle del Cauca and the first day will be played as follows: At 10 in the morning, the Vallunos face the Boyacenses; at 12 noon, Nariño vs. Cundinamarca and at 2 in the afternoon, Risaralda receiving Sucre.

The 25 summoned from Risaralda

Anthony Distance

Camilo Rivera

Carlos Andres Vega

Carlos Hurtado

Edison Mosquera

emmanuel marin

Ivan Dario Junior Ramirez

jeronimo mejia

Jhofre Alvarez

John Angel Castrillon

Johan Estevan Marin

Juan Camilo Osorio

Juan Jose Benalcazar

Juan Jose Ramos

Juan Manuel Mejia

Juan Pablo Loaiza

Juan Sebastian Ocampo

Lucas Herrera

Luis Miguel Arango

Matthew Hainaut

Andres Felipe Davila

Samuel Atehortua

Sebastian Barrios

Tomas Parra

Thomas Perez

about the process

Iván Darío Ramírez is the technical director of the Risaraldense team and highlighted the base that comes with an important process worked from the children’s category. “The truth is, there are high expectations, because we have a group of players with very good sports processes in their clubs, a high percentage of whom were in the children’s team, with a base that was started by Professor Luis Gonzaga Pérez, where they managed to move to second round”.

Fundamental lo mental

It has always been said that in the different categories of the Risaralda team, the mental issue is very important. “Thinking of attacking one of the great gaps that we have in amateur football, which is mental training, we have a coach who accompanies us to the technical staff and we have been doing this complementary work to sports, knowing the integrity that the footballer needs. to participate at the national level representing our department”, added Professor Ramírez.

The goal is to be champions

The coach added: “We are in times of titles, Deportivo Pereira won, the Risaralda U-17 women’s team won, so from neurolinguistics we have been working with the boys, on the idea of ​​being the first Risaralda men’s team to be national champion interleagues”.