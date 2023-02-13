news-txt”>

Barcelona won 1-0 at Villarreal with a goal from Pedri and climbed to 56 points, +11 over Real Madrid who did not play due to having played in the Club World Cup which they won for the 5th time.

ANSA.it 21st day (ANSA)

Success for Atletico Madrid who narrowly win in Vigo thanks to Depay’s goal in the 89th minute. The colchoneros are fourth at -1 from Real Sociedad, engaged in the postponement at Espanyol.

Betis returns to victory, conquering Almeria and overtaking Vallecano in fifth place who drew in Getafe. Sevilla wins while Valencia loses at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Cadiz-Girona 2-0

Almeria Betis 2-3

Sevilla-Mallorca 2-0

Valencia-Ath. Bilbao 1-2

Getafe Vallecano 1-1

Celtic Vigo-Atl. Madrid 0-1

Valladolid-Osasuna 0-0

Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad on Monday at 21.00

Real Madrid vs Elche February 15th at 9pm