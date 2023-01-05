Beijing Tops City Box Office Chart

News from our newspaper (Reporter Yuan Yuner) The Lighthouse Research Institute recently released “Moving Forward, Birth to the Sun-Annual Inventory Report on the Chinese Film Market in 2022”, showing that domestic films will account for 84.85% of the box office in 2022, and Beijing will become the city with the highest box office throughout the year.

In 2022, the total box office of movies nationwide will be 30.067 billion yuan, of which domestic movies will have a box office of 25.511 billion yuan, accounting for 84.85% of the total box office, and the number of moviegoers in urban theaters throughout the year will be 712 million. From 2020 to 2022, domestic films accounted for more than 80% of the market’s box office share for three consecutive years; in 2022, three domestic films “Changjin Lake Water Gate Bridge”, “Lonely Walking on the Moon” and “This Killer Is Not So Calm” accounted for the annual single film box office The top three on the list jointly contributed nearly 10 billion yuan to the box office, accounting for about one-third of the annual box office.

In 2022, the per capita viewing frequency will be 2.0 times, and nearly 40% of the audience will watch the movie more than once, and there is still a lot of room for growth in audience activity; the average number of tickets purchased is 1.9, and over 70% of the audience prefers two or more people Movie watching, the social attribute of movie watching in theaters is still strong.

In 2022, Beijing will top the city box office list with a box office of 1.42 billion yuan, which is one place higher than last year, followed by Shanghai and Guangzhou. The Heshenghui branch of Huanying Cinemas in Beijing topped the annual list of cinema box office with a box office of 27.115 million yuan.

From the perspective of films, the proportion of high word-of-mouth films and the proportion of box office have both increased: compared with 2021, the proportion of high-reputation films with a score of 9.0 and above will increase by 13.6% in 2022, and the proportion of box office will increase by 14.0%. Comedy and science fiction are the most popular themes in the past two years.

“Beijing Daily” January 5, 2023, page 11