Beautiful things and optimistic words I found

01 What is called: mood. An illustration by Giselle Dekel (this is her Instagram and here you can buy illustrations)

02 The samba model in the colors of the flag – and other colors – were discovered in the Super Pharm marketplace and as of this moment there are even sizes

03 Butter colored shirt (in honor of Blue Friday, Donut Tal Mama has a 15% discount, and up to 40% discount in the sale)

04 Handmade birds in PITARO’s master carpentry. All proceeds are fully donated to the families’ headquarters’ fight for the return of the abducted

05 White Friday sale also in Zucker – discounts and an open sales room (Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday). All the details here

06 The shortest period of time that was recorded between the moment that a person targeted a product and the moment that the product was ordered (this is a Daniela Lehbi case for two pairs of glasses, something that women of my type will understand the necessity of)

>>>

Something I was able to do again after a long break: Sunset walks.

Location recommendation: The new boardwalk (semi-new, from September) that connects the cliff beach to the Tel Baruch beach.

>>>

Between despair and hope, I prefer to hold on to hope. After all, in every conversation I participate in there will be one pessimist and one optimistic (and if, God forbid, the pessimist discovers reasons for hope, the optimist will immediately turn around and explain to her that there are none). So I prefer to hold on to optimism, to hold hope at the tips of my fingers. If there are reasons here and there, I want to hold on to those that give me strength.

(Part of a post written by Mor Assal)

>>>

One day you will sit down and look around you at a dinner or gathering of people, of your family and friends, and you will realise life is ok and that it isn’t how it feels right now. Stay in the game for that moment. We’ll meet each other there

(Part of a post written to me by Keren)

>>>

Pessimism is a luxury that a Jew cannot afford.



(Golda Meir)

>>>

Our children’s choir will take to the small stage

They sing the song, it is the song of all of us

It’s the same old tune



(from ‘Lights and Shadows’, Noam Rotem)

Yes, the posts are still closed to comments. I hope to be able to transfer the blog to a new and protected theme very soon where the comments will not be a breaking point that brings down the whole site (everything is ready and the blog will look almost the same. There are a few small things left to close).

