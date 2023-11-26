“There is violence when, abusing power, they minimize you and send you to die in war”

Vice President Verónica Abad responded indirectly to President Daniel Noboa who assigned her sole function to work in Israel.

The Vice President Verónica Abad responded indirectly to President Daniel Noboa, who assigned him the sole function of working for peace in Israel and in which he decided to move to that country during the development of his administration.

“Violence is not just killing others. There is violence when we use a degrading word… when we obey out of fear, when by abusing power they minimize you and they send you to die in war”.

This is part of a video posted on his X account on the night of this Saturday, November 25, 2023 within the framework of the International Day to Eliminate Violence against women which is commemorated this Saturday.

Previous articleDeportivo Cuenca enters the Sudamericana zone after beating El Nacional

Share this: Facebook

X

