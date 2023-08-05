Beauty Services at Photo Studios: Transform into an Idol with Online Makeup

New Beauty Service Launched by Photo Studios in Hangzhou

Hangzhou, China – In a move to adapt to the changing demands of young people, photo studios in Hangzhou have announced the launch of new beauty services. This comes after the success of online beauty platforms and makeup studios in the area. The new service aims to provide customers with professional makeup looks that can be used for various occasions.

One of the leading photo studios in Hangzhou, Tianzhenlan, introduced the beauty service last week. Their official mini program offers a range of makeup looks designed for different events. From a casual date night to a grand ceremony or a music festival, customers can choose from a selection of 11 makeup styles. Prices for the service range from 198 yuan to 398 yuan, depending on the complexity and duration of the makeup.

The decision to separate the makeup service from the original photoshoot process was based on customer feedback. Many clients expressed dissatisfaction with the retouching and assembly-line production provided by some photo studios. By offering a separate makeup service, Tianzhenlan aims to provide a more personalized and refined experience.

The popularity of this new service has been evident, as several time slots for the upcoming weekend have already been fully booked. Apart from the Kerry Center and Joy City stores, all four other stores in Hangzhou have launched the beauty service.

However, Tianzhenlan is not the only company tapping into the growing demand for personal makeup services. Many independent makeup studios have also opened in Hangzhou, targeting young people in commercial districts and residential areas.

Xiaokai, a former anchor assistant, decided to become an independent makeup artist after receiving positive feedback from friends. She opened her own dressing room near Longhu Paradise Street, where she specializes in photogenic makeup. Xiaokai charges around 500 yuan for her services, but can go up to thousands of yuan for more intricate designs.

Another makeup artist, Zhiyu, noticed a surge in demand for amateur makeup and opened her own studio called “ZY Artist Dressing Room.” Located in Baiyun Building, which is known for its vibrant commercial atmosphere, Zhiyu’s studio caters to young people seeking professional makeup services at an affordable price.

The beauty service trend seems to be most prominent near Qianjiang Century City, where high-end clientele and expensive services are prevalent. Many upscale office areas, including the renowned Lijin International Center, are located in this vicinity.

With the launch of these new beauty services, photo studios in Hangzhou are adapting to the needs of their customers. Their efforts to provide professional makeup services alongside traditional photography demonstrate the industry’s commitment to staying relevant and meeting the evolving demands of young people.

