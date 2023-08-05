The Community Houses Project: Addressing the Challenges of the Public Health System

Title: The Community Houses Project: A Flawed Solution for Healthcare Buildings

Subtitle: The need for a realistic and innovative approach to improving the public health system

Published: August 4, 2023

Author: Pier Luigi Bartoletti, National Deputy Secretary Fimmg

In recent days, discussions surrounding the “Community Houses” project have sparked debate, with some praising its potential while others criticize the government’s downsizing efforts. However, it is essential to approach this topic with healthy realism and careful planning to address the current challenges faced by the public health system.

The public health system is undergoing a profound redefinition, characterized by the twin challenges of complying with constitutional provisions and rectifying macroscopic errors in planning healthcare needs. Additionally, economic resources, regionalism, and commitments under the PNRR further complicate the situation. Private spending continues to rise, waiting times grow longer, and much-needed reforms remain on hold.

Despite these well-known challenges, what solutions can be found? Pier Luigi Bartoletti argues that the Community Houses project, which aims to provide healthcare buildings, falls short of expectations. For over twenty years, this project has failed to gain traction as it focuses on reducing services instead of increasing them. Moreover, it is an outdated concept that fails to leverage modern technology and personalized medicine.

To address the current healthcare challenges, Bartoletti suggests a broadened vision that goes beyond treating sickness and embraces comprehensive family care. Prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment must be strengthened by encouraging initiative medicine on critical issues such as lifestyle, obesity, screening, and vaccinations. The goal should be to transform chronic diseases from lifelong conditions to manageable ailments.

Bartoletti emphasizes the urgency to revolutionize the management and overall setting of the public health system. Continuing with old, failed models like the District approach will only perpetuate problems. He rebuffs the argument blaming family doctors for the failure of the Community Houses project, asserting that doctors have actively participated in clinics, health houses, and primary care units. The problem lies not with the doctors but with the lack of awareness that drives patients elsewhere, excluding them from accessing quality healthcare.

Instead of investing in hospital structures, Bartoletti proposes redirecting resources towards residential healthcare projects suitable for the elderly. Technology advancements enable the creation of equipped apartments that offer enhanced care. However, the focus remains on designing hospital barracks despite their inefficiency, high costs, and announced failures.

Bartoletti advocates for data-driven decision-making and results measurement rather than relying on personal opinions. Intellectual honesty is crucial in acknowledging mistakes and having the ability to rectify them. A realistic and innovative approach is needed to transform the public health system and ensure the well-being of all citizens.

In conclusion, the Community Houses project, in its current form, appears to be an inadequate solution for healthcare buildings. A reevaluation of the project, alongside a shift towards personalized and preventive medicine, can pave the way for a more effective and efficient public health system.

Disclaimer: This article is the interpretation of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of all parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

