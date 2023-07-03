BEFORE THE DAWN

Stormbringers

(Melodic Death Metal)

Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 30.06.2023

Actually, BEFORE THE DAWN belonged to the most up-and-coming acts of Melodic Death Metal from the second row and also convinced the Earshot editors again and again, but in 2012 the Finns suddenly had a shift. Mastermind, singer and multi-instrumentalist Tuomas Saukkonen was still busy with DAWN OF SOLACE and WOLFHEART, but the comeback of the Finnish band was longed for by many fans and now the wish has been fulfilled.

But with “Stormringers” quite a few things change in the structure of BEFORE THE DAWN. In the spirit of “no half measures”, the Finn has thought about a few things, corrected the course and given up some activities. The mastermind now primarily sits on the drums and still plays the guitar in the studio. He gave the micro to the Voice Of Finland winner from 2022, namely Paavo Lappotti, as far as the growls are concerned, but he continues to support the vocal acrobat.

Nevertheless, this means that BEFORE THE DAWN have increased the clean part and put the Prog even more in the foreground. Of course, there is still more than enough bang material for fans of DARK TRANQUILITY or OMNIUM GATHERUM as well as for fans of SOILWORK, but the Finns have made a new breach in the genre with their eighth album in their old age, and it absolutely works. Between dynamic melodic death, catchy melodies and vocals as well as complex arrangements, the technically experienced musicians – Tuomas was able to drum up the troupe from 2013 without exception – show that they absolutely have what it takes to advance to the front row and hopefully will.

It wouldn’t be fair to single out individual songs given the consistently strong material, but I’d still like to mention a few details. In addition to the grandiose guitar player, who is in no way inferior to the bands mentioned, but also IN FLAMES, AMON AMARTH or INSOMNIUM, the polyphonic parts, in which the master skillfully supports the frontman with growls in the background, as well as the filigree melodies and strong solos are convincing. In addition, the keys that are used in a targeted manner, which never water down the material but always support it, are also real ear charms that offer the necessary contrast to the darkly driving Death Metal.

The comeback has been more than successful. They may not deliver the strongest album of their career, but BEFORE THE DAWN manage to develop further after almost ten years without forgetting their roots and with “Stormbringers” they deliver an extremely strong statement in the genre.

Tracklist „Soundscape Of Silence“:

1. The Dawn

2. Destroyer

3. Reveries

4. Downhearted

5. Chains

6. Divided

7. The Dark

8. Chaos Star

9. The Weight

Total playing time: 40:27

Band-Links:

