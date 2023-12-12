Being lifted off the ground and the return after ten years of Frank Focketyn: this was ‘The smartest person in the world’

Thursday night’s winner

Jacotte Brokken was able to add the last answer to the video about Rammstein and Till Lindemann with the song that was heard: Ich will. With this she managed to achieve the highest number of seconds of the evening. She returns on Tuesday in the final weeks with six episodes under her belt.

Loser

Ahlaam Teghadouini battled nerves and blackouts. She started the final against Guga Baúl with 171 seconds. The Roomies actress finally blocked completely when asked about What do you know about the Colosseum? Baúl sent her home with ‘Rome’. He would advance to his eighth episode, but the final weeks start on Monday. He won’t be back until the grand final. He would appear for eight episodes, and won four times. Alex Agnew played eight, but won two.

The newcomer on Monday

Elizabeth Lucie Baeten returns, with Manu Van Acker and Maureen Vanherberghen.

Best quotes

Frank Focketyn is back on the jury after ten years. “Nothing has changed here,” he notes. “Still the same ring. Not much money was actually spent on it, right.”

Van Looy: “You haven’t actually aged one bit.”

Focketyn: “No, indeed. I’m still… I’ve actually become prettier.”

Van Looy: “What do you do to look so cheerful and fresh?”

Focketyn: “Rosemary, that is my secret. Rozemarijn Vandeputte… That is my makeup artist.”

***

Ella Leyers: “What is your body count, Erik?”

Van Looy: “My body count?” (shakes head)

Leyers: “Don’t count the vacuum cleaner!”

***

Van Looy: “Jack Nicholson has given me the best compliment ever. He told my friend Roodie that he’s seen The Alzheimer’s Case three times. He said: I’ve seen this movie on weed and I liked it, I’ve seen this movie on cocaine, I liked it, and I’ve seen this film sober and I still liked it. Clint Eastwood then wanted to direct the film and play the lead role. Yeah, it looked really good at the time.”

Leyers: “Let it go, Erik!”

***

Ahlaam Teghadouini: “I once drove over an embroidery when it was raining very heavily.”

Van Looy: “About a what?”

Teghadouini: “An embroidery.”

Van Looy: “Ha, sorry, I understood ‘brothel’.”

Baúl: “Ha, then you might have a whore’s chance.”

***

Van Looy: “What’s your name, dear?”

Teghadouini: “Kevin.”

Van Looy: (with a surprised tone) “Kevin?”

Teghadouini: “Yes. Did you expect Mohammed perhaps?”

The most beautiful moment

After Charlie Dewulf earlier this week, who can lift people up, there is Ahlaam Teghadouini. “I can deadlift people,” she says. “That’s a movement where you use your whole body to lift things from point A to point B.” Can she do that with one of the jury members? It must be. “The least heavy,” Focketyn suggests. So Ella Leyers takes to the air. And that goes smoothly. “Hey, but that’s really good,” Leyers also concludes. “Then we can call you if Erik can’t get out of the bath again.”

Interim score

1. Guga Baúl (8 episodes)

2. Alex Agnew (8 episodes)

3. Charlotte Adigéry (7 episodes)

4. Robin Pront (7 episodes)

5. Jeroen Leenders (7 episodes)

INFO. ‘The smartest person in the world‘, from Monday to Thursday at 9.15 pm on Play4. In ‘Team Morning’ at Play Nostalgie you will hear a conversation with the dropout every day between 8 and 9 am.

