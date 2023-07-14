Home » Belgrano adds Chilean Matías Marín until 2026
The 23-year-old Chilean midfielder, Matías Nicolás Marín Vega, will become Belgrano’s second reinforcement in the next few hours to play the Professional League Cup since August.

The soccer player who is currently playing for O’Higgins in the First Division of Chile will be acquired by Alberdi’s club, who would buy him 80% of the token in exchange for about $900,000 and sign him a three-year contract .

According to estimates at Celeste, the player will be arriving in Córdoba in the first days of the week and after carrying out the corresponding medical examination, he will sign his contract and join Guillermo Farré’s squad.

The player began his career at Santiago Wanderers de Valparaiso, in Chile, remaining there until 2021 when he was loaned to his current team. So far he has accumulated 6 goals in the 2023 season.

Pablo De Muner, O’Higgins’ current coach, did not call him up for this weekend’s game and assured that “I already think of a team without Matías Marín”.

