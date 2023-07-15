Belinda Drives Fans Crazy with Trendy Long-Sleeved Bikini Photos on Instagram

Title: Belinda Drives Fans Crazy with Trendy Long-Sleeved Bikini

Subtitle: The singer and actress showcases her stylish vacation outfits on Instagram

Belinda, the famous singer and actress, has once again captivated her fans with stunning photos posted on her Instagram account. Currently enjoying her vacation in Phuket, Thailand, she continues to be a trendsetter, driving fans crazy on social media platforms. This time, it’s her choice of a long-sleeved bikini that has swept her followers off their feet.

Summertime is in full swing, and everyone desires to flaunt their best beach outfits, including fashionable bikinis. Among this season’s must-have beach garments are beach dresses, classic print swimsuits, and daring designs. However, the newest trendsetter, according to Belinda, is the long-sleeved bikini.

Not only does it offer style and fashion, but it also provides protection from the sun’s rays, making it perfect for those seeking adventurous activities during their vacation. Belinda proves this point by posing in her long-sleeved bikini on social media, showcasing an olive green ensemble that perfectly complements her eyes and iconic vanilla blonde hair.

Aside from her stylish beachwear, Belinda also shares some useful tips for maintaining a controlled and stylish look in the humid beach environment. She recommends incorporating an ideal hairstyle and sunglasses that match the bikini.

In addition to Belinda’s stunning photos and styling tips, the article also highlights three different styles of “Beli Style” bikinis:

1. Colorful Animal Print Bikini: This bikini top stands out with its interesting color combination and animal print style, promising to complement a beautiful tan. Available on Amazon for $646 pesos.

2. Girly Pink Bikini: Embracing the Barbiecore style, this pink bikini is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement on the beach. Find it at Suburbia for $399 pesos.

3. Youthful Black Print Bikini: For those who prefer a more youthful style, this bikini with a black background is sure to become a summer favorite. Available on Shein for $357 pesos.

With Belinda’s stylish vacation outfits and trendy long-sleeved bikini, fans are inspired to experiment with different beachwear styles during their upcoming vacations. So, don’t miss the chance to be fashionable and comfortable on your next beach getaway!

Note: Prices mentioned in the article are based on the given currency conversion at the time of writing.

