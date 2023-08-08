Belinda Finds Redemption: A Radical Career Change and a New Chapter with Warner Music

Belinda Plans to Release First Single with Warner Music by the End of 2023

Spanish-Mexican singer and actress, Belinda, recently announced her excitement about joining Warner Music and claimed that it represents a “radical change” in her career. Born in Madrid but raised in Mexico, Belinda revealed that she will release her first single under the international company before the end of 2023 as a preview of her upcoming album. The album will be accompanied by a “docuseries,” according to Belinda.

Over the past decade, Belinda has collaborated with various artists, including Juan Magán, Lola Índigo, Tini, and Ana Mena. While talking about her decision to join Warner Music, Belinda mentioned that she hadn’t made such an important decision for more than 10 years. She explained that the constant mergers and changes in the world of record labels had affected her, making it difficult for her to continue. Belinda admitted to losing faith in herself after being traumatized and frustrated by the challenges she faced.

However, the singer has now regained her confidence and wants her experience to inspire others who may be going through similar struggles. She realized that believing in herself and trusting her abilities was the key to success. Belinda expressed her belief that it is never too late to fulfill dreams and encouraged others to start over.

Belinda emphasized the importance of having a team at Warner Music that respects her musical vision and allows her to pursue her preferred style. She looks forward to the release of new records and tours, while also continuing her acting career. Belinda is excited about her involvement in an upcoming series about the life of Mexican presenter Paco Stanley.

Belinda doesn’t like to be labeled or confined to a specific genre. She considers herself multifaceted in terms of music and believes in the power of songs that evoke emotions in listeners. Belinda is known for writing 85% of her songs and is open to collaborations. She even dreams of songs but sometimes struggles to remember the melodies that come to her in her sleep.

Reflecting on her journey, Belinda stated that she believes in the beauty of sadness and sees it as a way of maturing and opening new doors. She has experienced moments of sadness and self-doubt but believes in the importance of catharsis and change.

Belinda’s upcoming single release and album are eagerly awaited by her fans. Her collaboration with Warner Music is expected to bring new successes in her career.

