Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her Battle with Lyme Disease and Road to Recovery

Model Bella Hadid has announced that she has finally recovered from Lyme disease after a years-long battle with the illness. Sharing an emotional message on her official Instagram account, Hadid expressed her gratitude to her mother for keeping her medical records, which documented her struggles over the years. The model also posted images of her in treatment and shared the symptoms she experienced at the age of 17, including fatigue, memory disturbances, depression, and muscle weakness. Despite the challenging journey, Bella Hadid expressed that she wouldn’t trade the experience for anything and is now feeling optimistic and ready to “spread love.” She thanked her doctors, nurses, agents, and modeling agencies for their patience and support during her recovery and assured her followers that she will return to the catwalks when she is ready. Given her significant improvement, it is expected that Bella Hadid will make a comeback in the fashion industry, possibly in 2024 or sooner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

