Former Pumas Soccer Player Diego Jonathan Rodríguez Miranda Reported Missing in Mexico City

Title: Former Pumas Player Diego Jonathan Rodríguez Miranda Reported Missing South of Mexico City

Former Pumas player Diego Jonathan Rodríguez Miranda, widely known as ‘El Kalusha’, has been reported missing south of Mexico City. The Mexican capital’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement stating that the former Liga MX soccer player was last seen in August 2022. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt, yellow tennis shoes, a cap, and blue pants.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the disappearance of Rodríguez but have not provided any further details regarding his possible whereabouts. Concerns are growing as the search for the former soccer player continues.

Hailing from Club Universidad’s youth division, Diego Rodríguez went on to play several matches with the Mexican First Division soccer team. However, his career was cut short when he was apprehended in August 2022. He faced charges of possessing drugs and firearms, allegedly due to his association with an organized crime group involved in drug distribution in the southern region of Mexico City.

The disappearance of Rodríguez has shocked the Mexican football community, with fans and former teammates expressing their concerns and hoping for his safe return. Efforts are underway to locate him and provide any necessary assistance.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging anyone with information about Diego Jonathan Rodríguez Miranda’s sudden disappearance to come forward and assist in the search. The soccer world anxiously awaits updates on the missing player, hoping for a positive outcome and for his safe return to his loved ones.