Beloved Actress Alba Roversi Sells Hallacas for Christmas

Famous Venezuelan actress Alba Roversi surprises fans by selling Hallacas for Christmas

Beloved Venezuelan actress, Alba Roversi, has delighted fans with a surprising announcement on Instagram. The actress, known for her natural charm and presence on social media, has revealed that she is selling hallacas, a traditional Venezuelan Christmas dish, for the holiday season. Roversi, alongside her friend and fellow artist Enrique Salas, announced in a video that their Christmas Eve sales were a success and that they will continue to sell the popular dish until December 30.

Roversi, celebrated for her roles in Venezuelan soap operas, expressed her joy and gratitude for being able to share Venezuelan culture in Miami, where she currently resides. In a video posted on December 27, the actress proudly announced that the New York Times had declared hallacas as the Christmas delicacy, to which she responded with excitement and enthusiasm.

For fans interested in ordering hallacas, Roversi and Salas have asked that orders be placed in a timely manner to ensure availability. The actress emphasized the significance of hallacas as the best Christmas dish in the world and expressed her excitement for showcasing Venezuelan culture in the United States.

With her unexpected venture into selling hallacas, Alba Roversi continues to captivate fans with her authenticity and passion for sharing Venezuelan traditions. For more details and information on placing orders, fans are encouraged to visit the actress’s Instagram page.

