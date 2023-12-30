What’s the latest with Jordan Montgomery on the market?

The New York Mets may have missed out on securing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but the team is still considering their options when it comes to Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, it is still unclear whether the Mets will pursue Montgomery or Snell.

Despite the setback with Yamamoto, there is still a belief that the Mets are poised to make a significant move. Heyman, in a piece for the New York Post, raised questions about whether team owner Steve Cohen will field a competitive team as Pete Alonso enters the final year of his contract. Heyman also noted that the Mets made a strong effort to sign Yamamoto, but the Japanese pitcher may have had a preference for the West Coast. The Phillies are also said to have made a serious attempt to sign Yamamoto and are still in the running for Snell and Montgomery.

In an interview on MLB Network, Heyman mentioned that the Red Sox, Phillies, Giants, and Angels are all interested in Montgomery, and there is a possibility of a return to the Yankees. When it comes to Snell, Heyman believes that the Angels and Giants are the more likely landing spots, with San Francisco potentially offering more money.

As the Mets regroup and consider their options, it remains to be seen who they will target to bolster their pitching staff for the upcoming season.

