President Giammattei Highlights Achievements in Education, Security, and Economy in Christmas Message

President Alejandro Giammattei Highlights Educational, Security, and Economic Achievements in Christmas Message

In his recent Christmas message, President Alejandro Giammattei recounted the accomplishments of his government over the past four years, emphasizing the achievements in education, security, and the economy as the driving forces behind the nation’s development.

One of the notable achievements in education was the increase in the net rate nationwide, which reached 95.41 percent at the primary level and 64.37 percent at the pre-primary level. This accomplishment was the result of collaborative efforts from all institutions responsible for education. The administration also prioritized social programs such as School Food, Supplies and Free, and the creation of Medical Insurance, benefiting over 3 million students.

In terms of security, the development of the Police Transformation Strategy was highlighted, ensuring citizen protection and safety. The administration also saw a significant decrease in the homicide rate by 4.44 percentage points compared to 2019.

President Giammattei also pointed out the economic reactivation achieved through programs like Sello Blanco, which promoted entrepreneurship across the country and supported over 300 ventures, aimed at combating poverty and unemployment.

The president’s message underscored the advancements made in education, security, and the economy, demonstrating the government’s commitment to driving the nation’s development and progress.

Share this: Facebook

X

