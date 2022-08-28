ROME – After the announcement last year, the Bentley Residences in Miami are ready to welcome wealthy buyers wishing to park their car indoors. The peculiarity of the mega real estate operation of the Crewe factory, carried out in collaboration with the specialist Dezer Development on the exclusive promenade of Sunny Isles Beach, lies precisely in the possibility of entering your apartment without getting out of the car. A prerequisite for having this “whim” is the purchase of one of the four types of residences (Azure, Arnage, Bacalar and Bentayga) spread over the 61 floors of the 228-meter high tower, all with ocean views. The “apartments” range from just under 500 square meters to almost 600 square meters with a garage (equipped with sockets for charging electrified vehicles) that can accommodate up to four cars, while prices start at “just” 4.2 Millions of dollars.

In search of 1930s colors, a tribute to Bentley history by Maurilio Rigo 06 October 2021



Access by car to the garage in your residence will take place through four “Dezervators”, an innovative model of lift with a unique design with glass surfaces, equipped with a robotic hydraulic system that transports the car to the floors. All residents’ cars will be equipped with RFID stickers that will be scanned automatically upon arrival in the building, activating a sophisticated lighting system that will guide the driver to the correct Dezervator to reach their floor. The technology adopted recognizes the ID and transports the car directly to the apartment set in the system, without the driver having to get out of the car or press any type of button. With a new virtual reality tour of the Unreal Engine platform, potential buyers can experience Bentley Residences firsthand, including the ride through the Dezervator to the indoor garages and more.