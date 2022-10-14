Home Entertainment ‘Big Mouth’ Dwayne Johnson Spoils ‘Black Adam’ vs. Superman Come True – WarnerMedia – DC Entertainment
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been claiming for months before “Black Adam” that “the level of power in the DC Universe will change” after the film’s release. However, recently he himself spoiled the content of the film’s end credits.

According to Johnson, the film will link Black Adam to previous DC movie franchises through an end credit egg. In this clip, Black Adam will confront Superman, played by Henry Cavill. Henry Cavill has been playing Superman in DC movies released by Warner Bros. since 2013’s Man of Steel, and there have been unconfirmed rumors that Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill will no longer work together, but it seems that this Circumstances may have changed.

Johnson said: “Over the years, audiences have been very enthusiastic about this… We have established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But fans, like us, have been eager to know, Where is the most unstoppable force in this ‘universe’? Where is he?”

“It’s like I’ve been working on Black Adam for 15 years,” Johnson continued, listing the other members of the Seven Bucks team he worked with as “all fighting for this moment. “I would say: ‘Welcome home’,” Johnson said of Henry Cavill’s return to Superman.

Regarding Henry Cavill’s return, Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill himself have not announced whether other Superman movies will be released in the future. It might just be a funny cameo, or it might signal a new era for the DC Cinematic Universe. Johnson said in a recent interview that he would like to see the two characters face off in an actual battle in future films.

“Black Adam” opens in theaters on October 21.

