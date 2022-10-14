Original title: Europa Comprehensive: Arsenal, Manchester United narrowly beat five teams to qualify in advance

Xinhua News Agency, London, October 13 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Arsenal and Manchester United both narrowly defeated their Europa League opponents with a score of 1:0 on the 13th, but the top two Premier League teams were not among the five teams that qualified for the group ahead of the day.

Arsenal are visiting Norway against Bode Shine, who beat them 3-0 at home in the last round. Artificial turf seems to hinder the performance of the Premier League’s “leaders”. They have only 7 shots, one more than their opponents, and only one of them is on target, but it was the 24th minute of the teenager Saka. Three points.

Arsenal, who have played a game less, lead Group A with nine points, and PSV, who have also played only three rounds, are second with a difference of two points. Eindhoven swept Zurich 5-0 at home on the same day.

Manchester United’s victory came more difficult. They faced Omonia from Cyprus at Old Trafford. Although the possession rate was as high as 70% and the number of shots reached an astonishing 34 times, it was not until the third minute of stoppage time that substitute McTominay broke the deadlock. .

Manchester United ranks second in Group E with 9 points from 3 wins and 1 loss, 6 points ahead of the third Tiraspol Sheriff. The Moldovan team lost 0:3 to Real Sociedad that day, which qualified ahead of schedule after four consecutive victories.

In addition to Real Sociedad, Fenerbahce and Rennes in Group B will be qualified for the knockout round after this round; Real Betis in Group C and Freiburg in Group G.

