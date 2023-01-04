With the expiration of the contract between BIGBANG and its old club YG Entertainment, member Taeyang recently announced that he will re-sign with the music label THE BLACKLABEL and will return to the music scene as a solo singer. This time, he brings new news and announces that he will join hands with BTS BTS Member Jimin co-launched the new song “VIBE”, which symbolized the collaboration of the two major groups, and immediately aroused heated discussions among K-Pop fans. In addition, G-Dragon, who also revealed the new plan recently, also supported friends through social platforms, posted a photo of “TAEYANG” in black and white, and left a comment: “Nothing new under the sun.” The kindness of people makes fans look forward to the opportunity to see the combination of the two again in the new album. The sound source of “VIBE” is expected to be released at 2 pm Korean time on January 13, interested readers must pay attention.