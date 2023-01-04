Home Health Marco Rossi new president of Siecm
Professor Marco Rossi, former researcher and Ag. Professor of the University of Pisa, as well as head of the departmental section of Angiology of the Pisan Aou, has been appointed president of the Italian Society of Clinical Hemorheology and Microcirculation (Siecm).

Siecm, a scientific society founded in 2004 by Sandro Forconi, full professor of internal medicine at the University of Siena and subsequently led by Professor Gregorio Caimi of the University of Palermo and Professor Antonio Colantuoni of the University of Naples, brings together Italian experts in vascular and united by the holistic approach to the patient with cardiovascular problems. A vision that he had in representatives of the Pisan Medical School, such as professors Giovanni Gigli and Costantino Giusti – of whom Rossi was a pupil – two of the most exemplary Masters.

In assuming this important role, Professor Rossi, who in the three-year period 2014-2016 led the analogous European society by organizing its congress in Pisa, said he intended to “promote Siecm initiatives aimed at promoting not only the scientific growth of young researchers , but also to develop their capacity for an integrated approach to patients’ medical problems, a requirement that is even more precious today in an era of super-specialization in medicine”. Another objective of his mandate “will be to organize one of the next national congresses of SIECM in Pisa”.

