Billionaire Boys Club and FIRST DOWN Collaboration: A New Winter Series

Billionaire Boys Club and FIRST DOWN Launch New Winter Joint Series

Billionaire Boys Club and down jacket brand FIRST DOWN have teamed up to launch a new winter joint series. The collaboration features two jackets, the Reversible Bubble Down Jacket and the B-3 Down Jacket, both made of highly breathable and waterproof MICROFT® fabric, making them perfect for the cold winter weather.

The Reversible Bubble Down Jacket, priced at ¥50,000 yen, is a versatile option as it can be worn on both sides. One side features the brand’s words printed on the chest and cuffs, while the other side has the eye-catching words “HEART & MIND BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB” engraved on the back. The jacket comes in two color options: “black gray/bright blue” and “black/green.” The B-3 Down Jacket, also priced at ¥50,000 yen, is available in soft blue and classic all-black colors. Both jackets are adorned with a low-key embroidered logo and letters representing the brand, highlighting the joint identity.

The Billionaire Boys Club x FIRST DOWN collection will be available on the BBC Japan official website starting December 2. Fans and interested consumers are encouraged to visit the website to purchase these exclusive winter jackets.

