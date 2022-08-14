After Warner Bros. unexpectedly canceled “Batgirl”, foreign media Variety released a new column discussing the direction of all DC movies and TV series after the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery Channel. This includes JJ Abrams’ Justice League Dark episode and its spin-offs focusing on Constantine and Madame Xanadu.

Variety revealed that for the “Constantine” series, the producers are already looking for a long shot, ready to start in early 2023. While the “Constantine” series looks safe, the fate of the HBO Max superhero series “Doom Patrol” and “Titans” still looks uncertain.

There are rumors that Warner Bros. is considering black actor Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù to play Constantine in Gangs of London. However, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù revealed that he had to deal with abuse from fans on social media because of the role, which also confirmed that Dìrísù became the first black actor to play John Constantine.

It is reported that the “Constantine” series will be based on the perspective of the young Londoner Constantine. This version of Constantine will be more diverse and very different from the NBC version starring Matt Ryan.