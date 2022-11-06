South Korean super popular girl group BLACKPINK’s world tour concert is in full swing, and earlier member Jisoo was photographed with a “swollen neck” during the concert, which frightened a lot of fans, who were worried that the idols would be too dense Work arrangements and health are red lights.

According to the report, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment responded on Friday (4th) to the rumors of Jisoo’s abnormal health, saying, “We haven’t received any news about the members’ health problems. Jisoo is digesting the schedule of his world tour. The other members are on tour in North America together and are in good health.”

BLACKPINK kicked off their world tour at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea in October. They are currently on tour in 7 cities in North America, and they will also tour Europe and Asia.

