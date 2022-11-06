Home Entertainment BLACKPINK Jisoo has swollen lymph nodes and YG Entertainment responded! | Malaysia Shihua Daily News Network
Entertainment

BLACKPINK Jisoo has swollen lymph nodes and YG Entertainment responded! | Malaysia Shihua Daily News Network

by admin
BLACKPINK Jisoo has swollen lymph nodes and YG Entertainment responded! | Malaysia Shihua Daily News Network

South Korean super popular girl group BLACKPINK’s world tour concert is in full swing, and earlier member Jisoo was photographed with a “swollen neck” during the concert, which frightened a lot of fans, who were worried that the idols would be too dense Work arrangements and health are red lights.

According to the report, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment responded on Friday (4th) to the rumors of Jisoo’s abnormal health, saying, “We haven’t received any news about the members’ health problems. Jisoo is digesting the schedule of his world tour. The other members are on tour in North America together and are in good health.”

BLACKPINK kicked off their world tour at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea in October. They are currently on tour in 7 cities in North America, and they will also tour Europe and Asia.

Extended reading: BLACKPINK sang Jisoo 6 times in 10 days in the United States to see a lump in his neck

See also  Seeing the future in the forest - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The elements of the Greater Bay Area shine...

Li Chengxuan and Qi Wei’s second son’s name...

The opening of the 14th China Golden Eagle...

Takehiko Inoue’s new dub lineup for “Slam Dunk”...

Liu Xu’s new drama “Be Your Own Light”...

Sound Magic updates China Impression, a comprehensive folk...

Pietro Meda: “The bikes in the Metaverse: the...

#Ontheroad Mercedes Benz E-Class convertible, and the desire...

Federico Fellini’s Italian film lead at Carthage Day...

Stone Island Officially Launches 40th Anniversary Luminous Jacket

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy