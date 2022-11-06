Original title: Chinese players Zhang Yiman and Han Yue join forces with Germany’s Hailu Badminton Open Women’s Singles Final

The 2022 World Badminton Tournament German Hailu Open will be held in the semi-finals in Saarbrucken on the 5th. Chinese players Zhang Yiman and Han Yue defeated their opponents and joined the women’s singles final; mixed doubles Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping also advanced to the final .

In the women’s singles semifinal, 25-year-old Zhang Yiman challenged No. 3 seed and Japanese star Nozomi Okuhara. Zhang Yiman took the lead all the way and took 39 minutes to defeat his opponent by 21:18 and 21:17. The 22-year-old Han Yue defeated 23-year-old Indonesia’s Dong Zong 21:19 to grab another final seat.

Feng Yanzhe partnered with Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles semi-final against Denmark’s Thierry/Maelon. In the end, the Chinese team won 21:19 and 21:18 and entered the final. In another match, Indonesia’s Kucharyanto/Kusumawati challenged the No. 2 seed and France’s Jiker/Derlu, who missed the first game at 21:23 and won the match at 21:14. At 21:7, they pulled two games in a row and won the reversal.

In the women’s doubles competition, the two Thai pairs met in the final. Top seeds Jidi Tragong/Ba Zongzai beat No. 4 seeds and Chinese combination Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu with 21:17 and 27:25; No. 8 seeds Emsad sisters and Indian combination Jolly/Pryla After three hard fights, they reversed and advanced at 17:21, 21:14 and 21:18.

In the men’s doubles semi-final, two groups of Chinese Taipei players defeated their opponents respectively. Lu Jingyao/Yang Bohan defeated No. 2 seed 21:14, 15:21, 21:14, Denmark Astrup/Rasmussen, Li Zhehui/Yang Boxuan defeated No. 7 seed 21:9, 21:17, England Combination Lane/Wendi.

In the men’s singles semi-final, No. 3 seed and Chinese Taipei player Zhou Tiancheng eliminated French player Thomas Popov Jr. with 21:17 and 21:11. beat India veteran Sri Kanth.