After the extraordinary Board of Directors, the white club has made the decision to appear as a private prosecution

The Madrid entity understands that it belongs to the group of parties affected by this matter

24 hours after the Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against FC Barcelona for alleged corruption to obtain arbitration favors by paying the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira, Real Madrid ruled on the matter in a statement.

The president of the white club, Florentino Pérez, summoned his board of directors urgently for this afternoon, with the aim of deciding the actions that Real Madrid deems appropriate in relation to this matter. Once completed, the entity has expressed “its deep concern about the seriousness of the facts”, as well as that “He will appear in the procedure as soon as the judge opens it to the injured parties”.

Before, however, the judge must admit the prosecution’s complaint, which has not yet been done. Later, his own judge will have to approve the appearance of Real Madridafter studying whether or not the white club can be considered as an injured party in the case.

In the event that the judge grants them entry as a party, Real Madrid would have access to the entire summary and may request penalties and compensation, if it deems it appropriate; In the same way, it will also be empowered to question the defendants at the hearing and to request actions in the procedure to clarify the facts.