Home Business Father Georg downgraded by Francis: from Ratzinger to provincial priest
Business

Father Georg downgraded by Francis: from Ratzinger to provincial priest

by admin
Father Georg downgraded by Francis: from Ratzinger to provincial priest

Father Georg still out of work, in the Vatican the hypothesis arises for Ratzinger’s former right-hand man to manage a sanctuary. Rumors

The story of Father Georgil factotum secretary of Benedict XVI, it is becoming increasingly clear in its dynamic. The story is known but I will summarize it briefly. After the disappearance on December 31st of Pope Benedict his German secretary Georg Gaenswein had begun a massive barrage against Pope francesco, worse than in Ukraine. Preemptive fire, as it would later turn out viz Georg wanted to soften Francesco who a few years earlier had deprived him of the operational position of Prefect of the Papal Household, however mockingly leaving him his salary and title. Of which the German prelate had immediately complained in the media quoting his new book “Nothing but the truth” which, moreover, had already been suspiciously ready for some time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Dear-bills, the government is thinking of raising the ISEE ceiling to access the bonuses

You may also like

Silvergate closes its doors, cryptocurrencies ko: is the...

Intel China special offer i5-13490F lightning price reduction!This...

Kuoni closes travel agencies: These branches are affected

The Schlein era begins: for the presidency almost...

SRF can hold its own, private are growing

ҵCharſƼȫ꾻1.71 ͬ154.33%_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Suisse Secrets

Business smartphones, robust and ultra-secure. Here are the...

Credit Suisse reports a loss of CHF 7.3...

Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy