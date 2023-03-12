Father Georg still out of work, in the Vatican the hypothesis arises for Ratzinger’s former right-hand man to manage a sanctuary. Rumors

The story of Father Georgil factotum secretary of Benedict XVI, it is becoming increasingly clear in its dynamic. The story is known but I will summarize it briefly. After the disappearance on December 31st of Pope Benedict his German secretary Georg Gaenswein had begun a massive barrage against Pope francesco, worse than in Ukraine. Preemptive fire, as it would later turn out viz Georg wanted to soften Francesco who a few years earlier had deprived him of the operational position of Prefect of the Papal Household, however mockingly leaving him his salary and title. Of which the German prelate had immediately complained in the media quoting his new book “Nothing but the truth” which, moreover, had already been suspiciously ready for some time.

