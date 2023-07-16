BLACKPINK’s Jennie Opens Up About Controversial Concert Performance

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Addresses Controversy Surrounding Poor Concert Performance

By StarTracy | July 16, 2023 | 07:57 AM (GMT+8)

BLACKPINK member Jennie has finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding her poor performance at the recent concert. The K-pop group embarked on a world tour last year, entertaining millions of fans across Europe, America, and Asia. However, Jennie’s lackluster stage presence and unprofessional behavior became a topic of concern among fans.

During the concert, fans captured instances of Jennie appearing distracted, stepping off the stage, and showing a lack of professionalism. Speculations and criticism quickly spread among the fan base, questioning the reasons behind her subpar performance.

Jennie recently addressed these concerns during her guest appearance on the BBC podcast hosted by British singer Dua Lipa. Explaining her situation at the concert, Jennie revealed, “Throughout the tour, I was constantly battling injuries and the pressure was incredibly high. By the time ‘started’ came on, I was already in a state of exhaustion. It seemed like I didn’t give my best effort, which disappointed a lot of fans. I want to reassure everyone that I was just struggling to control my body. I have been learning how to take better care of myself and manage the stage.”

One of the factors affecting her performance was the use of high heels during the concerts. Jennie acknowledged that she was uncomfortable dancing in them, stating, “While some people can handle dancing in high heels, my shoes just didn’t fit properly. Dancing too much caused my feet to swell, and it took a toll on my physical strength when I walked on stage. Recently, I have started choosing shoes with lower heels or ones that offer better ankle support.”

BLACKPINK’s world tour was highly anticipated, and fans were understandably disappointed with Jennie’s performance. However, her candid explanation on the podcast has shed light on the challenges she faced during the tour. It is evident that Jennie is committed to learning from her experience and improving her stage presence.

