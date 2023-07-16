Controversy arises as rival team bans Messi shirts at stadium

Title: Controversy Arises in MLS as Saint Louis City Forbids Messi Jerseys Ahead of Inter Miami Clash

Publication Date: July 15, 2023

Miami is abuzz with excitement as Inter Miami officially announces the signing of football legend Lionel Messi. The Argentine star has inked a contract until December 2025, igniting a frenzy among fans. His highly anticipated presentation is scheduled to take place tomorrow at his new team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

However, the arrival of Messi in the MLS has sparked the first controversy. Surprisingly, Saint Louis City has declared a ban on entrance to its venue for fans wearing jerseys of Messi’s former clubs. In an official statement, the Missouri franchise revealed their drastic measure, stating that shirts from “any club that Messi has passed through” would be completely prohibited.

“The rival’s shirts will not be allowed in the fan section,” the statement emphasized. “The shirts that would not be accepted inside the venue would include those of Inter Miami, Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Newell’s Old Boys of Rosario, and Grandoli.”

Of particular interest is the mention of Grandoli, which happens to be the neighborhood team where Messi began his career as a young player in Rosario.

“This has been our policy from day one. The opposing team and jerseys can be worn anywhere else in the stadium, but our fan section is extremely important to us, and they are the heartbeat of our stadium. We are proud of our fans and the incredible environment they have created at CITYPARK,” affirmed a source from Saint Louis City to Télam.

While acknowledging the unparalleled talent of Messi, Saint Louis City officials firmly justified their decision, stating, “We easily recognize that Messi is the best player of all time, but now he is also the rival and has no place in the heartbeat of our stadium.”

Saint Louis City will clash with Inter Miami tonight at 6:30 PM, and supporters of the visiting team have already been informed that Messi insignia or jerseys will prohibit their entry into the stadium. The stands are set for an intense showdown as fans rally behind their respective teams.

As the MLS witnesses its first controversy surrounding Lionel Messi’s arrival, the football world eagerly watches how this prohibition will impact the atmosphere and dynamics of the upcoming match.

