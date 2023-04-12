The first of the three spring football derbies between Sparta and Slavia is approaching, they will go into it on Saturday at Letná from second place and after a series of four away games without a win. “Sparta is now the favorite and we will try to complicate their path,” says the chairman of the board of Slavia Jaroslav Tvrdík in a large interview for Sport.cz and Právo. He talks about the relationship with Sparta, the visit of Letenské boss Daniel Křetínský in the referee’s booth during the match with Brno, a possible next season without a championship title or Ondřej Lingr and David Jurásek, who are interested in Europe.

