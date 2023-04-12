Home Sports We are not the favorite now. A claim about the derby, Trpišovský and the Juraska prize. Slavia will pray for Olayinka because of the moron
We are not the favorite now. A claim about the derby, Trpišovský and the Juraska prize. Slavia will pray for Olayinka because of the moron

The first of the three spring football derbies between Sparta and Slavia is approaching, they will go into it on Saturday at Letná from second place and after a series of four away games without a win. “Sparta is now the favorite and we will try to complicate their path,” says the chairman of the board of Slavia Jaroslav Tvrdík in a large interview for Sport.cz and Právo. He talks about the relationship with Sparta, the visit of Letenské boss Daniel Křetínský in the referee’s booth during the match with Brno, a possible next season without a championship title or Ondřej Lingr and David Jurásek, who are interested in Europe.

