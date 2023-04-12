80 percent of Lake Neusiedl is fed by precious water from the sky. But the hoped-for rain does not materialize (for the time being). The water level is currently 115 meters above the Adriatic Sea – that is 21 centimeters below the level of the same period in 2022 and even half a meter below the average mark, but still 13 centimeters above the historic low of last year. The situation is precarious, but not hopeless. “We are of the opinion that Lake Neusiedl must endure as a water element and as a special habitat,” emphasizes Christian Sailer, head of the task force to save the natural jewel. Accordingly, a supply line is essential. “Because once the steppe lake has dried up, the pool will not fill up again so quickly,” points out Sailer. According to experts, more water is also needed for the groundwater in the Seewinkel and the lakes. “70 million cubic meters of water are needed for the lake and its surroundings,” says Sailer. How this huge amount is to be channeled into the region is still an open question. All variants are being examined, supply via the Hungarian Moson-Danube is one of them, and that via the Einser Kanal is another of the four obvious options.