BLACKPINK’s Jennie Set to Star in New Variety Show ‘Apartment 404’ with Yoo Jae Suk

Chinese Entertainment Network News, www.yule.com.cn – According to an exclusive report from Korean media, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is set to appear in tvN’s new variety show “Apartment 404” and is expected to collaborate with Yoo Jae Suk once again.

Jennie’s participation in the show has generated excitement among fans. The variety show will be produced by PD Zheng Zhemin, who previously worked with Jennie on “Meiqiuri 8-1000”. The return of Jennie and Yoo Jae Suk as co-stars has further piqued interest, leaving netizens curious about the kind of chemistry they will exhibit on screen.

“Apartment 404” is also searching for additional characters, including other popular idols, which has caught the attention of the media. With the show set to air on tvN in the second half of next year, audiences are eagerly waiting for its release.

Stay tuned for more updates on BLACKPINK’s Jennie and her upcoming variety show appearance on “Apartment 404”!

