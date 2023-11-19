Reunited in Miami: Actress Irela Bravo Meetup with Artists and Friends

The well-known Cuban presenter and actress Irela Well done reunited in Miami with other artists and friends, like the musician Osamu Menendez and his wife, also an actress Yory Gomez. Pedro Rafael Flores, a singer from Santiago, shared photos of the meeting, which took place on Friday night in the parking lot of the Real Café, right after an Osamu concert.

“Pleasant meeting to conclude the night in the parking lot of Real Café with the excellent actress Yory Gómez, the producer Bertha García; Dalgis Diaz, sound engineer, and the beloved actress Irela Bravo, Mamacita for everyone in The right to dream” he explained. According to sources close to the artist, Irela could have been in the United States for several months.

At the beginning of October, the actor Alejandro Cuervo announced that in these months he will replace Irela at the head of the popular Cuban television program Between you and me.

“Every Saturday this year, with sincerity and without secrets, I will be covering the beloved actress and presenter Irela Bravo on the beloved program Between you and me at 2:00 pm on everyone’s channel Cubavisión,” Alejandro said on his Instagram. According to the actor, Irela will be fulfilling other work commitments and will be back next year.

In recent years, the actress has been traveling frequently to Miami. In March 2022, she met again with the comedians Omar Franco and Andy Vázquez, her former colleagues on the program Live the story. A month later, upon returning to Cuba and joining the filming of new chapters of the beloved comedy, Pánfilo joked about the visit of Cachita – Irela’s character – to “Santa Cruz del Norte”. “Here we are with Cachita. Cachita, they had told me that you had been left… without balance,” he said.