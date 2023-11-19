Home » Euro 2024: Players are expelled from their national team for going to a nightclub: “they violated the internal regulations”
Euro 2024: Players are expelled from their national team for going to a nightclub: "they violated the internal regulations"

Euro 2024: Players are expelled from their national team for going to a nightclub: "they violated the internal regulations"

Three Czech Republic players expelled from Euro 2024 qualification match after nightclub visit

Three players from the Czech Republic have been expelled from the national team’s group after being caught in a nightclub less than 48 hours before a crucial match against Moldova for qualification for Euro 2024. The team announced on Sunday that defenders Vladimir Coufal and Jakub Brabec, and attacker Jan Kuchta had “fundamentally violated the internal regulations” and were removed from the national team’s concentration with immediate effect.

The Czech team needs at least a draw to ensure qualification for Euro 2024, which is set to begin in June in Germany. The news of the players’ expulsion comes after they were photographed in a nightclub in the city of Olomouc, where the Czech Republic is scheduled to play against Moldova.

This unexpected development has posed a major setback for the team as they prepare for the decisive match. The actions of the expelled players have caused disruptions to the team’s preparation and may impact their chances of qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

The expulsion of the players raises questions about the discipline within the Czech Republic national team and will likely have repercussions on the team’s performance against Moldova. As the team faces an important match, it remains to be seen how they will overcome this adversity and whether they can secure the necessary result to qualify for Euro 2024.

