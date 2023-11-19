Samsung’s Full Dominance: The Smartphone Market in South Korea

Samsung’s Utter Domination of the South Korean Smartphone Market

Samsung is unequivocally dominating the smartphone market in South Korea, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leading the pack as one of the best-selling phones of the year in the country and around the world.

The South Korean tech giant has a stranglehold on the local market, with an astounding market share of over 80% solely with smartphones from Samsung. This unprecedented dominance is a testament to the trust and loyalty that South Koreans have in the brand.

According to Counterpoint data, Samsung’s supremacy is glaringly evident, with a staggering 84% of Samsung terminals dominating sales in South Korea. The success of the Samsung Galaxy S23, especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as the popularity of its range of folding phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5 and ZFold 5, have further bolstered Samsung’s position in the market, not only in South Korea but globally.

Looking ahead, Samsung is already hard at work on the new line of terminals slated for release in 2024. Rumors and leaks about the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 are expected to increase in the coming weeks, building anticipation for the next flagship release.

But Samsung’s dominance doesn’t end with smartphones – the company also holds a significant market share in wearables with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and in tablets with the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. With its success across various product categories, Samsung is poised for prosperous and successful years ahead.

In conclusion, Samsung’s complete dominance in the South Korean smartphone market solidifies its position as a global powerhouse in the tech industry, with no signs of slowing down.

The successors to the Samsung Galaxy S23 are expected to hit the market on January 17, 2024, marking the beginning of a new era for Samsung and its loyal customer base.

