Trump to deliver anti-immigrant speech as he campaigns on tough immigration policies

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech this Sunday in Texas, near the US-Mexico border, as he ramps up his anti-immigrant rhetoric and campaigns on proposals for tough immigration policies.

The front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination will appear alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to endorse Trump at the event.

Trump has been ramping up his anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail, with promises to carry out the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if he wins the White House in 2024. He has made reducing illegal immigration a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign and has said that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” using language that has been compared to white supremacist rhetoric.

Additionally, Trump plans a broad expansion of his administration’s hardline immigration policies that would restrict both legal and illegal immigration if elected to a second term. This includes rounding up undocumented immigrants already in the United States and placing them in detention camps while they await deportation. The proposal would also require building large camps to house immigrants awaiting deportation and calling on federal and local law enforcement to assist in detaining undocumented immigrants across the country.

“Stopping the invasion at our southern border is an urgent national security need and one of President Trump’s top priorities,” a Trump campaign spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

The former president has cited the war between Israel and Hamas to stoke fear and anti-immigration sentiment within the US to advocate for tougher immigration measures. Trump has also pushed for “ideological controls” on immigrants, a travel ban on immigrants and refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, and the deportation of people with US visas who he claims have “jihadist sympathies.”

Trump’s speech in Texas is expected to garner widespread attention as he continues to push for tougher immigration measures and rally support for his 2024 campaign.

