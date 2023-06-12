Bloodbath at a birthday party in California: “unwanted guests” arrived

ANTIOCH, California, EE.UU. (AP) — A shooting erupted at a northern California birthday party attended by uninvited guests, killing an 18-year-old girl and wounding six others, police said.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at a 19-year-old boy’s birthday party at a home in Antioch, about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco, the Antioch Police Department said in a news release.

Those responsible for the violent attack, considered “unwelcome guests”, fled before the arrival of the police and no one was arrested, he added.

Some of the victims made their own way to local hospitals after “a panic in which those present … fled in various directions throughout the neighborhood,” the agency said, saying it responded to multiple calls to the 911 number shortly. before 1 a.m.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. Among the injured were four other women between the ages of 19 and 20, and two men, ages 18 and 19, police said. Their injuries were not life threatening.